LA Times Today: He helped thousands of Latino students, including me. Do they remember him?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Longtime educator and founder of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund Ernest Z. Robles died in September at the age of 92.



Robles was known for his commitment to advancing educational opportunities for young people throughout Southern California.



L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano wrote about his legacy.