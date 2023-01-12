LA Times Today: The oral history of Hollywood High 16
Hollywood High School is a special place, but not for the reasons you might think.
For skaters, it has little to do with the school’s extensive list of celebrity alumni. It centers on a feature most people may have used, but never paid much attention to: a staircase outside the building dubbed the “Hollywood High 16.”
The oral history of the staircase is featured in the latest issue of the L.A. Times Image Magazine. L.A.-based photographer Sam Muller joined us with the story of how this unassuming staircase became so iconic.
