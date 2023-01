LA Times Today: Holocaust Museum L.A. shares survivor testimony — including one woman who built a new life in L.A.

Holocaust Museum L.A. has made it its mission to share stories of victims and survivors — including one woman who built a new life in L.A. after spending her childhood in hiding.