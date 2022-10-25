LA Times Today: A homeless man’s mission to feed L.A.'s cats and birds

There’s a man in South L.A. who doesn’t have much, but everything he does have, he spends feeding the birds and stray cats of Santa Monica. A modern-day St. Francis of Assisi here on the Pacific coast.



L.A. Times photographer Mel Melcon and columnist Steve Lopez profiled the birdfeeder who does more with less.