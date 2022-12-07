LA Times Today: The place where homeless people come to die with dignity

Half of all Americans die under hospice care, with most deaths taking place at home according to a report from the New Yorker.



When done correctly, hospice care can minimize pain and allow for meaningful time spent with family and loved ones.



But for thousands of unhoused Californians, end of life care is a luxury that’s out of reach.



L.A. Times reporter Mackenzie Mays wrote about a first of its kind facility aiming to change that.