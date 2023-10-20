LA Times Today: Why is a public hospital in L.A. restraining psychiatric patients at high rates?
A new L.A. Times investigation found at L.A. General the locked psychiatric unit has restrained patients at a higher rate than anywhere else in California.
The public hospital serves some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in Los Angeles County.
Emily Alpert Reyes and Ben Poston report the scope of the problem, and Reyes joined Lisa McRee to discuss.
