LA Times Today: One man’s story from homeless to housed — and the program that made it possible

When it comes to L.A.'s homeless crisis, social workers say the current system does a decent job of getting people in the front door, but then lose too many out the back door and they end up on the street again.



L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez joined us to share the story of a man who went from homeless to housed and the program that made it possible.