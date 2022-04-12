LA Times Today: L.A. needs clean energy. Why hydrogen could be the answer

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Scientists have been saying it’s imperative to phase out fossil fuels to help combat climate change. Here in southern California, we’ve dealt with hotter heat waves, deadlier wildfires, and prolonged droughts.



L.A. Times reporter Sammy Roth wrote that SoCal Gas could have a partial solution: hydrogen.