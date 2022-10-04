LA Times Today: Shut out of DACA and job market, young immigrants turn to entrepreneurship

Young immigrants who couldn’t secure protection under the Obama-era DACA program face legal roadblocks when seeking employment in the U.S.



But it isn’t stopping them from starting their own businesses, because it’s legal.



L.A. Times staff writer Cindy Carcamo joined us to share how young immigrant entrepreneurship is flourishing.