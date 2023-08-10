LA Times Today: An Indigenous Californian dreams of a united front on reparations
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
The return of Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of the Bruce family is an example of how local government can try to right a historic wrong. The question of reparations is now on the table for the entire state of California. But who would get them?
Tyrone Beason joined Lisa McRee with the story of an Indigenous Californian who dreams of a united front to address stolen lands.
Tyrone Beason joined Lisa McRee with the story of an Indigenous Californian who dreams of a united front to address stolen lands.