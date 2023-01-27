LA Times Today: A failing mental health system leaves this mother pleading to keep her son in jail

According to the California Healthcare Foundation, nearly one in seven adults in California experience some form of mental illness.



And one in 26 have a serious mental illness that makes it difficult to carry out daily activities.



But even for those with a strong support system, accessing mental health care can be a challenge.



L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith wrote about one mother fighting to get the care her son desperately needs.