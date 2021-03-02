Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Pink’s reopens after voluntary closure for COVID

Pink’s Hot Dogs, a Los Angeles culinary institution since 1939, reopened March 1 after a nearly two-month COVID-related closure. The hot dog stand voluntarily shut down in early January amid a citywide coronavirus spike.

