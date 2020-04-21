Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

‘Covid-19 is now the leading cause of death in the United States,’ says L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti

April 20, 2020
7:15 PM
Los Angeles County reports 17 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 and more than 1,400 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 13,800.
