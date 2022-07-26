LA Times Today: They swapped an L.A. pad for a Joshua Tree homestead — and a growing gay community

Palm Springs is known for having a thriving LGBTQ community, but it’s not the only desert locale for queer pioneers to plant roots.



The high desert region surrounding Joshua Tree is also home to a growing gay community.



John Halbach and Kit Williamson traded in their Silverlake apartment for a home on the range.



They were profiled by L.A. Times features writer Lisa Boone.