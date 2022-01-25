LA Times Today: Who should replace Junipero Serra among U.S. Capitol statues?

If you had to choose the two greatest Californians of all time to represent the state, who would you choose?



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison offers up some ideas about who could replace one of California’s statues in the U.S. Capitol building.