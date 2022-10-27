LA Times Today: Kanye West’s celebrity gives his brazen antisemitism a more toxic power

After weeks of Kanye West’s outrageous behavior and racist and anti-Semitic hate speech, sportswear giant Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper and designer who now goes by Ye.



It is the latest corporate collaborator to cut ties with Ye whose behavior has drawn international condemnation, but also troubling support from a well-known group of Nazi sympathizers who demonstrated on a 405 overpass last weekend.



L.A. Times reporter Anousha Sakoui joins us now with more.