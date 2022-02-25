LA Times Today: Karen Bass takes early lead in L.A. mayor’s race, poll finds

Just four months from the L.A. mayoral primary election, Congresswoman Karen Bass is leading the pack according to a new L.A. Times UC Berkeley poll.



But in a crowded field of more than two dozen candidates, who might come in second place and join her in the runoff is anybody’s guess.



L.A. Times’ Ben Oreskes wrote about the contenders, their chances and the dramatic shift in the city’s electorate in the last two decades.