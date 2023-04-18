LA Times Today: The LAPD has lost nearly 1,000 officers. Now, Mayor Karen Bass wants to rebuild the force

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass delivered her first State of the City address tonight.



The mayor addressed her plan to rebuild the Los Angeles Police Department amid ongoing struggles to recruit and maintain officers.



David Zahniser covers City Hall for the L.A. Times and wrote about what’s driving the decline and how the mayor plans to fix it.