LA Times Today: Kevin de León says he deserves another chance. Critics say he’s ‘gaslighting’ L.A.
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
It was one year ago today that audio of a conversation between City Councilman Kevin De Leon and other city leaders was leaked to the public, creating a firestorm of controversy.
The recording included racist and derogatory remarks targeting minorities and elected officials. There were calls for everyone involved to resign. De Leon has steadfastly refused to quit and now he’s doubling down, seeking reelection.
L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia told Lisa McRee that De Leon is hoping voters give him another chance.
The recording included racist and derogatory remarks targeting minorities and elected officials. There were calls for everyone involved to resign. De Leon has steadfastly refused to quit and now he’s doubling down, seeking reelection.
L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia told Lisa McRee that De Leon is hoping voters give him another chance.