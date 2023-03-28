LA Times Today: How kitesurfing Californians gentrified a Baja beach
Since the 1960s, surfers have ventured down the coast and over the border in search of uncrowded, pristine waves in Baja California. But in the 90s one man took off in search of a beach with the perfect conditions for kitesurfing, and he struck gold when he happened upon a nearly untouched beachside paradise.
L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan wrote about how his discovery gentrified the small fishing town of La Ventana.
