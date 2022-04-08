LA Times Today: Gifts from my two mothers, one Korean and one Black

There were an estimated two hundred thousand orphans adopted in the wake of the Korean War, most of them arriving in the United States. For children of mixed race, born of foreign soldiers and Korean women, their futures were bleak.



Saundra Henderson Windom is a biracial Korean-African American adoptee and the author of the memoir “Orchestration.” Sandy wrote a column about the gifts she inherited from her two mothers: one Korean and one Black.