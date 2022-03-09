LA Times Today: In an abandoned Koreatown building, homeless Angelenos create a community

In Koreatown, amidst the towering high rises and all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue restaurants, an unlikely community has sprouted. In the husk of an abandoned building, beyond a rusted iron gate and makeshift doors you’ll find Angelenos grateful for a roof over their heads.



L.A. Times staff writer Jaimie Ding wrote about how this community came to be and what the future holds for its tenuously housed residents.