Ultra-runner near the end of a 50-mile excursion attacked by a bear in Yosemite Valley

Jon-Kyle Mohr, a runner from June Lake, collided with a black bear in Yosemite Valley when he was finishing a 50-mile run on July 7. While hundreds of black bears live in Yosemite Park, attacks — or accidental collisions — are rare. More recently, bears have become more active in Yosemite Valley, due to a ripening crop of natural raspberries, according to the National Park Service.