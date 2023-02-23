LA Times Today: La Brea Tar Pits pushes forward with indoor-outdoor makeover

Since 1977, the La Brea Tar Pits George C. Page Museum has been a site of constant discovery and wonder. Now it’s being reimagined for the 21st century.



L.A. Times Steven Vargas dug up the details.