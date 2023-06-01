LA Times Today: Feeling lost? L.A.’s labyrinths can help you return to center

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Labyrinths have been popping up across Southern California, providing a meditative escape from the stressors of daily life. Many turned to the spiritual practice of walking labyrinths during the pandemic in an effort to find clarity and healing.



L.A. Times reporter Deborah Netburn wrote about why so many are being drawn to their path.