LA Times Today: A former slave who became one of L.A.’s first prominent landowners

Former slave and female trail blazer Biddy Mason, known as the “Godmother of Black Los Angeles,” was one of the first prominent citizens and landowners in Los Angeles in the 1850s and 1860s.



“L.A. in a Minute” creator Evan Lovett joined us with the history behind Mason’s remarkable contributions to our city.