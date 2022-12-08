LA Times Today: Dad creates educational TikTok videos to teach his son about ‘L.A. in a minute’

When a Los Angeles dad noticed his son immersed in TikTok videos, he made the decision to elevate his child’s social media feed by posting educational videos about L.A., kind of like sneaking veggies into your kids’ smoothies.



Evan Lovett’s “L.A. in a Minute” TikTok videos have gone viral. Turns out the social media world of all ages enjoys its share of Los Angeles trivia.