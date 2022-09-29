LA Times Today: Goodbye, water cooler. More L.A. offices are becoming apartments

Since the pandemic, the significant drop in employees showing up to work at an office has signaled building owners to consider converting office space into residential units.



L.A. Times staff writer Roger Vincent joined us to explain where the concept has taken off and where we can expect more office to apartment conversions in the future.