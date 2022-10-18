LA Times Today: L.A. City Hall’s history of bribes, kickbacks, scandal and leaks

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A recently leaked audio recording is shaking-up the political landscape amongst L.A.'s most influential leaders, but this city is no stranger to scandal.



L.A. Times staff writer, Grace Toohey joins us with some history on the fallout from city hall’s most recent missteps.