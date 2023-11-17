LA Times Today: Los Angeles Regional Food Bank faces urgent needs ahead of holidays

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

It’s a sobering statistic: one in five people in L.A. County face food insecurity. They don’t have enough food. That figure comes from the people who see it every day — the L.A. Regional Food Bank.



With inflation driving up the cost of groceries and the ongoing labor fights, families are struggling as we head into the holiday season.



L.A. Regional Food Bank CEO Michael Flood joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.