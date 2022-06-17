LA Times Today: County approves L.A. River Master Plan, despite environmental group objections

The 51-mile L.A. River was once a natural free-flowing waterway, but after a catastrophic flood in 1934 the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers encased it in concrete to create a flood channel.



In the last decade, interest in restoring L.A.'s urban river has been on the rise.



Now the L.A. County Board of Supervisors has voted to adopt the L.A. River Master Plan.