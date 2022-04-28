LA Times Today: Think of L.A. spring as a pause between catastrophes
Southern California isn’t exactly known for its seasons — that’s part of its appeal!
While Californians escape the bitter cold of an East Coast winter, we also miss out on some of the beauty of a real, blooming spring.
L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison explains that springtime in California is as unique as the state itself.
