LA Times Today: Reflections of the L.A. uprising, with the help of virtual reality

The L.A. riots may be a stain on L.A.’s history, but a journalism class from USC has found a unique way, three decades later, to tell part of the story through the technology of virtual reality.



Professor Robert Hernandez and graduate student Rachel Kisela joined us to talk about their project, “Reflections of the L.A. Uprising,” a collection of immersive experiences commemorating the 1992 L.A. riots thirty years later.