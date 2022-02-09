LA Times Today: L.A. voters angry over homeless crisis, demand faster action, poll finds

In a recent poll, a staggering 94% of voters rank homelessness as the top problem facing the region. That’s almost the same level of concern reported two years ago, despite hundreds of millions of dollars of state and federal money spent to deal with homelessness. This will be one of the top hot button issues facing candidates in this year’s elections.



L.A. Times writer Benjamin Oreskes explains.