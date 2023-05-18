LA Times Today: In the era before Roe vs. Wade, an L.A. police abortion squad went after women and providers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Ten months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50-years of abortion protections for women.



A dozen states are enforcing a near-total ban on abortions with limited exceptions, meaning doctors and women who violate the laws face criminal penalty.



L.A. Times reporter Brittny Mejia wrote about the history of the Los Angeles Police Department’s abortion squad, which went after abortion providers and patients who sought out the procedure when it was illegal prior to Roe v. Wade.