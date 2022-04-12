LA Times Today: How the LAPD blew up a neighborhood
It all began with an anonymous tip that a man was selling illegal fireworks from an alley. What unfolded next would literally send a shockwave through a community.
L.A. Times LAPD reporter Kevin Rector wrote about the details of an LAPD inspector general report released in February. The report examines the decisions that were made in a 12-hour window that led to the LAPD blowing up a South L.A. neighborhood.
