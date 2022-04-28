LA Times Today: Help or handcuff? LAPD officers often delay providing medical aid after shooting people

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

When an officer uses deadly force and shoots someone, that person goes from being a dangerous suspect to a person in need of critical care. The responding officer’s responsibility then shifts from protecting the community to preserving life. But is that really happening?



Kevin Rector brought us the findings of a new L.A. Times investigation.