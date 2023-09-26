LA Time Today: LAPD asked about missed warnings with unit accused of stealing, turning off body cams
An internal LAPD investigation uncovered multiple instances of officers assigned to a San Fernando Valley gang unit improperly turning off their body cameras.
The officers allegedly tried to cover up misdeeds ranging from falsifying reports to theft.
In the weeks since, new details have emerged that show body camera misuse may be more widespread than the department let on. L.A. Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee with more.
