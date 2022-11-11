LA Times Today: More L.A. Latinos in homelessness, shaking communities in ‘a moment of crisis’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

When the Los Angeles homeless services authority conducted its annual homeless count in 2015, there were more than 11,000 Latinos living in shelters or on the street. Today that number is close to 29,000.



L.A. Times staff reporter Ruben Vives joined us to explain how the pandemic specifically impacted Latino communities in Los Angeles when it came to homelessness.