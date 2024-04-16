LA Times Today: California spent billions on homelessness without tracking if it worked

California voters approved homelessness funding to the tune of billions of dollars. A new report reveals that for all the money spent, the state just doesn’t have the receipts on what works and what doesn’t. Despite the old adage to “follow the money,” the Golden State seems to have lost the paper trail.



L.A. Times Sacramento reporter Mackenzie Mays joined Lisa McRee with the story.