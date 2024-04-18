LA Times Today: A look back on nearly 50 years of Louis Sahagún’s career at the L.A. Times

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

From the battle over the feral burros in Big Bear Valley to the reappearance of the gray wolves amongst the giant sequoias to big horns and bullet trains – since 2019, we at L.A. Times Today have relied on our friend and brilliant storyteller Louis Sahagún to show us the wilds of California.



But Louis wasn’t just found in nature. He’s also brought us stories about our aging dams, our wildfires and our quakes, and the struggles and victories of California’s people, like those from our indigenous tribes who’ve been here for millennia, to the immigrants who’ve more recently arrived and almost everyone in between.



For almost 50 years, Louis Sahagún has been part of the L.A. Times and it’s with mixed emotions that we see him retiring.



Louis joined Lisa McRee for a look back at his remarkable career.