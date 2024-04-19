LA Times Today: Behind the scenes at the Pasadena Showcase House of Design

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design is one of the oldest and most successful house and garden tours in the nation.



And it’s that time of year again when dozens of interior designers take on the challenge of transforming a Pasadena home into a tour of gorgeous furnishings and innovative landscaping to raise money for music education.



L.A. Times Today was invited in for a sneak peek, before the doors open this weekend to the public.