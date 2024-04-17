LA Times Today: Will 2024 give us a superbloom?

Every spring in California, after even a little bit of rain, people start asking the big question, will this year be a super bloom? Theodore Payne Foundation executive director Evan Meyer finds that question tricky to answer. We recently tagged along with him and his colleagues on a trip to the Carrizo Plain to better understand what makes California wild flowers so…super.