LA Times Today: He served 19 years for a crime he didn’t commit. His exoneration could restore your faith in humanity.

After serving 19 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Jofama Coleman was freed from prison. It wouldn’t have happened but for the tireless efforts of a mom in Topanga Canyon, Jessica Jacobs, who was inspired to action after binge watching true crime shows on Netflix.



Both Jessica and Jofama joined us to tell the story.