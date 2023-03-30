LA Times Today: How to make money designing unique signatures

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

These days, it’s more common to ask someone for a selfie than an autograph. But signing your name in style hasn’t completely gone out of fashion.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison wrote about how people can make money designing unique signatures.



Here’s what Patt says.