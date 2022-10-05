LA Times Today: What we know so far about the LAUSD cyberattack

After a cyberattack on the Los Angeles Unified School District, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reassured students, parents and employees, saying the release of sensitive information was more limited than what had been anticipated. But some parents are still worried.



L.A. Times education reporter Howard Blume is covering the story and joined L.A. Times Today with the latest.