LA Times Today: LAUSD passes controversial deaf education plan despite strong opposition

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A push to enhance the education of deaf and hard-of-hearing children exists in many school districts across the country.



Now the L.A. Unified School District has passed a resolution inaugurating a new department of deaf and hard of hearing education.



L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp explained the pros and cons and why the changes aren’t sitting well with every parent.