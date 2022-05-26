LA Times Today: LAUSD passes controversial deaf education plan despite strong opposition
A push to enhance the education of deaf and hard-of-hearing children exists in many school districts across the country.
Now the L.A. Unified School District has passed a resolution inaugurating a new department of deaf and hard of hearing education.
L.A. Times staff writer Sonja Sharp explained the pros and cons and why the changes aren’t sitting well with every parent.
