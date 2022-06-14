LA Times Today: As an LAUSD student, his dream took flight — all the way to JPL and Mars

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

NASA is getting ready to send a spacecraft to an asteroid as part of the Psyche Mission. The asteroid is orbiting between the sun, Mars and Jupiter and the probe will study what it’s made of.



This mission could provide clues into how the solar system’s rocky planets are formed.



L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez recently introduced us to Luis Dominguez, who is a NASA systems engineer and a team leader from South L.A., is helping to build the Psyche spacecraft.