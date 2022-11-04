LA Times Today: Removing her Southern California lawn was therapy

As the supply of water in reservoirs and wells continues to shrink around California, L.A. residents are changing what and how they’re irrigating.



Seriina Covarrubias, who lives in Altadena, decided to tear out her lawn and transform the yard into a fragrant, leafy, low water paradise.