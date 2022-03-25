LA Times Today: What happened when 5 leading candidates for L.A. mayor met

For the first time, all five of the leading Los Angeles mayoral candidates met Tuesday to participate in a televised debate at the Bovard Auditorium at USC.



L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith co-moderated the mayoral debate and is here with us to share the takeaway moments.